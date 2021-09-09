CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hastings, NE

High School students compete in Hastings Colleges’ ‘Mural Day’

By Hailey Mach
KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - High school students were out at Hastings College Wednesday showing off their artistic abilities during ‘Mural Day.’. The sixth annual event brought out more than 200 art students from 37 high schools across Nebraska. A small group from each school competed against other teams to see who could create the best painting in a set time and a surprise theme. The theme was announced after arrival, which was ‘2075: Future Perspectives.’

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Hastings, NE
Hastings, NE
Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Hastings Colleges#Ksnb#Hastings High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy