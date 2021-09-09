High School students compete in Hastings Colleges’ ‘Mural Day’

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - High school students were out at Hastings College Wednesday showing off their artistic abilities during ‘Mural Day.’. The sixth annual event brought out more than 200 art students from 37 high schools across Nebraska. A small group from each school competed against other teams to see who could create the best painting in a set time and a surprise theme. The theme was announced after arrival, which was ‘2075: Future Perspectives.’