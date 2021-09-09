Purchase of 'fat truck' could be in the works for Brown County

Brown County commissioners decided they would seek bids for a new "fat truck," but funding has yet to be finalized. A fat truck is an industrial all-terrain off-road vehicle. The projected cost is somewhere between $130,000 and $150,000, depending on what features are added, like additional safety equipment and a trailer. So far, there have been roughly $9,000 in donations from the community. And Sanford Health had made a donation of $10,000.