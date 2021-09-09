Mortgage rates stuck in a holding pattern

As the summer wound down, mortgage rates stagnated. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate - the most popular home loan product - has barely budged for more than a month. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average crept up to 2.88% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.87% a week ago and 2.86% a year ago. Since the 30-year fixed average jumped from 2.77% to 2.87% in early August, it has essentially held steady the past five weeks.