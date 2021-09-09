Cynthia Lummis declines to address Trump claim that she is joining him in opposing Liz Cheney

EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming would neither confirm nor deny former President Donald Trump's claim that she is joining him in opposing Rep. Liz Cheney's reelection bid.

Trump said in a statement announcing his endorsement of Harriet Hageman to challenge Cheney in 2022 Republican primary for Wyoming's at-large House seat that "Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis."

Except Lummis in a brief telephone conversation with the Washington Examiner would not confirm Trump's revelation that Wyoming's junior senator was throwing her political weight behind Hageman.

"I’ll tell you, I've known Harriet Hageman for decades. She is a fabulous choice for President Trump — and I’m just leaving it at that," Lummis said Thursday. "Take my statement at face value. That’s all I’m saying."

Cheney got crosswise with Trump after voting to impeach him early in the year for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. The congresswoman has not kept quiet about her issues with Trump since then, prompting multiple GOP primary challengers to mount campaigns against her, smelling political blood in a state that twice supported the former president with around 70% of the vote.

In endorsing Hageman early, Trump is hoping the other Republicans in the contest drop out, creating a on-one-one primary that could be difficult for Cheney to win. The congresswoman has vowed not to bow out and views the upcoming campaign as something of a proxy battle with the Trump forces inside the Republican Party.



Washington Examiner Videos