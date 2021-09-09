CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Publisher’s Note: September 2021

By Editorial Calendar
bdmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer winds down and we head into the fall, there is no sign of home prices falling. Persistent demand and low supply continue to drive home prices higher. CoreLogic Case-Shiller reports prices are up 41% past the previous high water mark, set back in 2006. National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun reports pending home sales dropped 1.8% in July from June and suggests the market may be cooling slightly. 30-year fixed mortgage rates fell sharply in July from 3.8% to 2.84%, however rising prices may be keeping some buyers at bay.

bdmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Sales#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Corelogic#Home Depot#Builder And Developer#Greenhomebuildermag Com#Builderbytes Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Community Policy