Publisher’s Note: September 2021

As summer winds down and we head into the fall, there is no sign of home prices falling. Persistent demand and low supply continue to drive home prices higher. CoreLogic Case-Shiller reports prices are up 41% past the previous high water mark, set back in 2006. National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun reports pending home sales dropped 1.8% in July from June and suggests the market may be cooling slightly. 30-year fixed mortgage rates fell sharply in July from 3.8% to 2.84%, however rising prices may be keeping some buyers at bay.