China Building Star Trek-Like Starship Enterprise? Full Details of Planned Mile-Long Spacecraft

By Gerry Palmers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina seems emboldened to go where no man has gone before, planning to piece together a mile-long spaceship akin to Star Trek's Starship Enterprise. This immense spacecraft is one of the projects Chinese researchers are being invited to look into, as the country ramps up space exploration efforts--which include long-haul crewed missions, the South China Morning Post reported.

