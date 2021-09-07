China Building Star Trek-Like Starship Enterprise? Full Details of Planned Mile-Long Spacecraft

The first crew of entirely commercial astronauts headed to Earth orbit is raring to go. Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski, who did not even know each other a year ago, are about to spend three days orbiting the Earth together and could not be more excited. Launch is scheduled for 8:02 pm ET tomorrow, weather permitting. SpaceX will livestream the launch.

