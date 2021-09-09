Rand Paul calls for Fauci to be jailed for lying to Congress

S en. Rand Paul has called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired and even jailed, claiming he broke the law by lying to Congress.

The Kentucky Republican said leaked documents that emerged on Tuesday reveal that the National Institutes of Health funded coronavirus research in Wuhan, China. Fauci claimed on May 11 the NIH hadn't funded coronavirus research at the lab. Paul said Fauci's lying is a felony punishable by five years in jail and told Fox News he has referred Fauci's lies to the Department of Justice.

"It’s a felony punishable by five years in jail. We’ve referred it to the Department of Justice. I don’t think Biden’s Department of Justice will do anything with it, but yes, it is very dangerous to have public officials, who we need to have trust in, coming and lying to us," Paul told Sean Hannity on Tuesday night.

The senator also said the leaked documents reveal the virus came out of a biosafety level-3 lab, which he claimed nobody believes is secure enough for dangerous pathogens. The researchers then modified the diseases by adding s-proteins to make the virus more transmissible, Paul said.

Paul also mentioned that Fauci had stated in 2012 that gain-of-function research was worth the risk of a pandemic. The senator said he found it astounding to believe that a person with that mindset is still in charge of research for the U.S. government.

Paul stated on Sept. 7 that Fauci had lied to Congress about the Wuhan coronavirus research documents. He posted on Twitter on the same day that Fauci should "be held accountable."

