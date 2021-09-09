LOOK: Florida's Dan Mullen reveals patriotic Air Jordan 12s for 9-11

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Florida head coach Dan Mullen will sport red, white and blue Air Jordan 12s in this weekend’s game against USF in honor of 9-11 victims.

On Thursday morning, the fourth-year head coach tweeted this photo of the American flag shoes.

The team will also wear special patriotic helmets that have stars and stripes filling in the normal “Gators” logo on the side.

Florida goes on the road to face in-state competition this weekend

No. 13 Florida travels to Tampa on Saturday to face South Florida. The Gators beat Florida Atlantic 35-14 in an opener that saw surprising results at quarterback. Florida’s starting quarterback Emory Jones struggled early and was outplayed by redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson. Richardson went 3-for-8 through the air with just 40 yards, but his 160 yards and a 73-yard touchdown on seven carries electrified the Florida offense.

The defense played well, allowing just 14 points and forcing two turnovers. The tackles were spread pretty evenly around the defense, as five players recorded five to seven stops.

On the other side, USF had an opener they probably want to forget. They lost 45-0 on the road at NC State last Thursday.

Despite returning nine starters on defense, USF seems poised to continue with a dismal unit that allowed 39.9 points per game last season. They gave up 525 total yards (currently last in the AAC) last Thursday and two NC State running backs exceeded 100 yards rushing on the day; Zonovan Knight had 16 carries for 163 yards and Ricky Person had the same number for 105 on the ground. They combined for four scores.

The game kicks off from Raymond James Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Florida is a 28.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, and ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 95.5% chance of beating the Bulls.