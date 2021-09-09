'Nobody is safe in Afghanistan': Members of Spokane's Afghan community, supporters gather at Riverfront Park as Taliban seizes power
Sep. 9—Over 100 people, mostly members of Spokane's Afghan community, gathered and marched around Riverfront Park to oppose the Taliban Wednesday afternoon. Protesters met in the semi-circle of the park's visitor center at 2 p.m. during the windy afternoon. The protest started with a speech from an unnamed Afghan man after the group moved to a grassy area of the park.www.tribuneledgernews.com
