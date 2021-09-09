More charging stations could come to Port Huron soon
It could be welcome news for local electric vehicle owners. The City of Port Huron’s Downtown Development could approve an agreement to install several charging stations at their September 21st meeting. The Downtown Development Authority will consider a proposal by Hage Auto and Red-E Charging to install the charging stations at several city-owned parking lots. The charging stations are paid for by users and there will be no cost to the city.www.rock1055.com
