Trio faces long list of drug charges following six-month long investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Following a six-month investigation, three people have been arrested on a list of drug charges out of New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the Vice & Narcotics Detectives conducted a heroin investigation involving Monique Gaymon and Darnell Hooper at a home on Clay Street. The investigation also led detectives to the home of Henry Massenburg on Barclay Hills Drive.