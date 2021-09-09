CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor proclaims September 2021 as West Virginia Preparedness Month

By Sam Kirk
WBOY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va.— Gov. Jim Justice has proclaimed September as West Virginia Preparedness Month with “Prepare to Protect” as this year’s theme. As part of National Preparedness Month, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division joins partners at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, state and local agencies, volunteer organizations and the private sector to recognize the need for preparedness. With outreach education sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign, EMD and its partners are committed to increasing preparedness in the community by educating West Virginians.

