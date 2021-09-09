CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weather Authority: Dry through the weekend with cooler nights

Cover picture for the articleAIRMASS CHANGE: A surge of dry air is rolling into Alabama this morning following a cold front. Look for sunshine in full supply today with a fresh north breeze and lower humidity values. The high today will be in the 81-84 degree range for most places the average high for Birmingham on September 9 is 88. Tonight will be the coolest night so far this season; with a clear sky we project lows in the 53-63 degree range early tomorrow morning.

