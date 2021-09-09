CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 1 Picks

WegENT
WegENT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to week 1 of the 2021-2022 NFL Season. Football is finally back! I do not count preseason as being back! If this is the first time reading one of my articles, welcome to my weekly picks blog! Each week I will give you guys’ predictions for every game in the NFL that week. I will be giving predictions in three ways: Straight up (Picking the winner of the game), ATS (Against the Spread), and Over/Under of the total. Then, I will give my 3 best bets every week in more in-depth and those will only be ATS one of them will be my Greene Guarantee of the week. So without further ado let’s get into it!

wegrynenterprises.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#American Football#Ats#Spread#Lions#Hc#Mvp#Chargers#Giants#Vs Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WegENT

WegENT

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
367
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhance Your Sports Fan Experience

 https://wegrynenterprises.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy