Tennis

Leylah Fernandez's Reaction to Advancing to Tonight's US Open Semifinal Match Was a True Grand Slam

By Samantha Brodsky
 4 days ago
If we were the youngest player in 16 years to make it to the US Open semifinals — and the youngest since Serena Williams in 1999 to beat two top-five-ranked WTA players at the same major — we'd be ecstatic, too! Leylah Fernandez, who just turned 19, had achieved those feats on Sept. 7 when she won her 2021 US Open quarterfinal through a tiebreak against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (then Emma Raducanu, even younger than Fernandez at 18, made it to her own semifinal match the following day and took over that first history-making accomplishment). Fernandez's reaction to her victory spoke volumes: she fell to her knees, overcome by emotion. It makes sense given that the best the Canadian has done in Grand Slam singles is a third-round finish. Watch that incredible moment ahead, and see it captured in powerful photos as well.

Serena Williams
Sports
