Study: 7K steps a day is enough to lower risk of early death

BOSTON — Most people have heard that adults should be walking at least 10,000 steps per day to lower their risk of premature death, but now researchers are proposing a lower number.

More than 2,100 people participated in a study, and researchers found that those who walked at least 7,000 steps per day had a 50 percent to 70 percent lower risk of death when compared to those who took less than 7,000 steps.

“You see this gradual risk reduction in mortality as you get more steps,” lead author Dr. Amanda Paluch said. “There were substantial health benefits between 7,000 and 10,000 steps but we didn’t see an additional benefit from going beyond 10,000 steps.

In addition, there was no association of step intensity with mortality.

Paluch said for those walking less than 7,000 steps per day, just walking a bit more can be beneficial.

“For people at 4,000 steps, getting to 5,000 is meaningful,” she said. “And from 5,000 to 6,000 steps, there is an incremental risk reduction in all-cause mortality up to about 10,000 steps.”

