Clemson no longer testing vaccinated student-athletes

Clemson is set to play its home opener Saturday against SC State. (Joseph Hastings/ClemsonSports)

Clemson is now following ACC guidelines and is no longer testing vaccinated student-athletes.

Dabo Swinney announced the news following Wednesday’s practice, and a Clemson official confirmed that Clemson’s policy has changed and vaccinated athletes are no longer being tested.

Clemson had been testing vaccinated student-athletes once per week to follow campus guidelines and unvaccinated athletes three times per week to follow ACC guidelines.

The athletics department is now just going by the ACC policy.

“We’re not testing the vaccinated players, but we test the unvaccinated three times a week,” Swinney said. “And we test the staff as well every other week. That’s the policy that we have.”

The ACC Medical Advisory Group did not release guidelines for this season until Aug. 19, and it took Clemson a couple of weeks to finalize its procedures for the season after receiving the ACC’s requirements, according to a school official.

Vaccinated student-athletes will be tested if they are experiencing symptoms.

COVID-19 positives at Georgia

Clemson’s opponent last weekend — Georgia — has had some COVID-19 issues in its program following its 10-3 win over Clemson on Saturday.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Georgia had a “spike” early this week.

He clarified his comments during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference and said Georgia has five total players and staff members currently out with COVID-19.

“What I said was that we had the highest amount that we’ve had since the beginning of fall camp, and that is a spike,” Smart said Wednesday. “That is staff and players combined. The total number is not over five. But that’s staff and players. I think that got blown way, way out of proportion. A spike to me is zero to five, but, that’s staff and players included.”

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday night that his team has not had any problems since the Georgia game.

Starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis did miss last week’s game against Georgia due to COVID-19 protocol, but he is expected back this week.

“There’s always concerns, but no we haven’t had any issues,” Swinney said.

Update on Clemson WR E.J. Williams

Tigers wideout E.J. Williams is going to try to play through the thumb injury he currently has and get surgery after the season.

Swinney originally said Williams would miss 4-to-6 weeks, but Williams practiced Tuesday and Wednesday and looked good, Swinney said.

“He did great. He’s as tough as nails. A little sore, but you’d never know it,” Swinney said. “If you can catch one from Big Cinco, you can catch one from anybody. So that’s good news for us. Excited he’s going to be ready to go.”