Pat Sajak, Vanna White to remain on 'Wheel of Fortune' through 2024

Pat Sajak signed a new deal to host "Wheel of Fortune" through 2024, with Sajak to also become a consulting producer. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Wheel of Fortune hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White will remain on the show through 2024.

Variety reported Wednesday that Sajak, 74, and White, 64, signed a new deal to host the game show through at least the 2023-2024 television season.

Sajak and White have hosted Wheel of Fortune together since 1983. The show will return for a 39th season Sept. 13.

Under the new deal, Sajak will also become a consulting producer on the series, while Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton will get an expanded on-screen presence beginning with Season 13.

In addition, Deadline said Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, will join Wheel of Fortune as the show's social correspondent on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and that the show's set and music have been refreshed for Season 39.

Other changes include Sajak no longer doing the "final spin" of the game. More money will be up for grabs in each episode, and the "Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway" sweepstakes for Wheel Watchers Club members will return.

"If you think about it, by doing the 'final spin' I, as host, had an impact on the outcome of the game and that has always bothered me because it just didn't feel right," Sajak said. "With this change, only the contestants determine the outcome of the game and the host does not impose themself in any way."

Sajak and White's contract renewal follows news that Mike Richards has exited Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! as executive producer. Richards previously stepped down as Jeopardy! host following controversy over his past remarks.