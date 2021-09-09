Health department shortens quarantine length for some

The St. Clair County Health Department is issuing revised COVID-19 quarantine orders. The health department now says they will be shortening the quarantine period from ten to seven days if you had been tested at or after the fifth day of quarantine. The are exemptions for students in a universal masked setting if they are exposed at greater than three feet and test negative. Otherwise students in an unmasked or partially masked setting will need to follow the health department’s quarantine directive. More information on the latest orders and testing information can be found at www.scchealth.co.