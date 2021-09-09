CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events across the Triangle will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is being commemorated across the Triangle. Here is a list of events. Throughout the month of September, Activate Good is encouraging Triangle residents to participate in a “month of service” to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Both in-person and remote volunteer activities are available. Some projects are scheduled for a specific date and others allow volunteers to participate based on their own schedules. In-person projects will take place in socially-distanced environments with COVID safety protocols in place.

