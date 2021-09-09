MHRA approval paves way for COVID-19 booster campaign

In a statement on 9 September, the MHRA confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca could be used 'as safe and effective booster doses'. The update from the regulator comes after health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said this week that he was 'confident' a booster campaign would start this month, and that he expected final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) 'within days'.