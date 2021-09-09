CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

MHRA approval paves way for COVID-19 booster campaign

By Salaried GP
gponline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a statement on 9 September, the MHRA confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca could be used 'as safe and effective booster doses'. The update from the regulator comes after health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said this week that he was 'confident' a booster campaign would start this month, and that he expected final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) 'within days'.

www.gponline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccines#Health And Social Care#Mhra#Jcvi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy