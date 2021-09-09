Holding Steady in the Housing Market

Full approval for Pfizer’s shots and employer mandates should give an added lift to the housing market. Over the last month, the main story about the U.S. economic recovery has been vaccination rates stubbornly stuck at well below herd immunity, although given the FDA’s full approval of the mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, employers ranging from the military to large private companies are increasingly requiring them from their workers. With recent polls showing increasing support for fully approved vaccines as well as mandates from employers and customer-facing government offices and businesses, once infections from the Delta variant of COVID-19 subside, the economic rebound should find a second wind.