The ivermectin saga exposes the dishonesty of the internet's professional contrarians

By Ryan Cooper
 4 days ago
For a day or so last week, the liberal media was afire with a story about how Oklahoma hospitals were supposedly overflowing with people overdosing on ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used in veterinary medicine. It turns out this particular story was mistaken, which led some famous media contrarians to pounce. Matt Taibbi, the former Rolling Stone writer turned tedious Ron Fournier-esque media critic, called this "just the latest in a string of moral mania mishaps," while Glenn Greenwald, a journalist who famously helped report the Snowden documents but now spends his days closely monitoring the @GarbageApe Twitter account, hectored MSNBC's Rachel Maddow for "mindlessly spreading unconfirmed stories about ivermectin poisoning overrunning hospitals in Oklahoma[.]"

CT. boy
3d ago

Can you say CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY boys and girls. keep downplaying the use of Ivermectin , HCQ and the rest of these positive treatments and lying to the public, everyone of you will have blood on your hands.

Laurajm
4d ago

No the ONLY PROBLEM IS THE CDC, MEDIA & GOVERNMENT CHOOSING TO LEAVE PEOPLE IGNORANT BY NOT TELLING THE PUBLIC THERE IS AN FDA APPROVED PRESCRIPTION FOR HUMANS !!!!! THIS IS YOUR FAULT !!!!🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Ron G
3d ago

I know people personally who have used Ivermectin with no adverse effects. I believe the Book of Job. Our days are numbered before birth. All that we control is our given days. Use them wisely.

