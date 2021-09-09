CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How VCU is helping helping patients with Parkinson’s Disease through a VR-based study

By Eileen Abbott
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 4 days ago
Imagine putting on a virtual reality headset and being immediately transported to an idyllic pond setting where you reach to catch the fish swimming and leaping around you. You’re having so much fun, you may not realize this VR fishing game is an effective therapeutic intervention with a serious purpose. No longer science fiction, virtual reality is now being used in health care to improve positive outcomes for patients.

