'The Flash' Actor Logan Williams' Cause of Death Released

Logan Williams, the 16-year-old actor who played a young Barry Allen on the hit CW series The Flash, died from a fentanyl overdose, according to Canada's BC Coroners Service's findings. Released five months after Williams' April 1 death, the coroner's report listed Williams' cause of death "unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)." His death was classified as "accidental." The report follows a preliminary toxicology report released in May, which determined his death accidental acute drug toxicity.