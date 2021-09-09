CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft return to U.S. offices delayed indefinitely

By associatedpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDMOND, Washington (AP) — Microsoft is telling employees Thursday that their return to U.S. offices is delayed indefinitely until it’s safer to come back. Corporate Vice President Jared Spataro says the tech company has decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening given the uncertainty of the pandemic. Microsoft had already postponed its planned return to the workplace from September to October, but now says the re-opening won’t be next month. Microsoft employs about 103,000 U.S.-based workers. Microsoft says it will wait for public health guidance on when it is safe to return and give workers a 30-day transition period.

