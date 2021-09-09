Bollywood Star Gets Wife Replica Batmobile For Her Birthday

Actress Gabrielle Union has set a high bar for celebrity spouses when it comes to gift-giving, especially the automotive variety. In a six-month period, she gave her husband, retired basketball star Dwayne Wade, a 1974 Ford Bronco and a Mercedes 560SL. But Bollywood director Ahmed Khan may have one-upped her with the car he bought his wife – the Batmobile. He specifically got her the one that appeared in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns.