Following his "First Take" departure , Max Kellerman will have a chance to lead a daily hour of ESPN programming with his new show "This Just In."

The show, which will air from 2-3 p.m. ET, will offer a preview of that night's story lines and dives into trending topics in the sports world, along with other segments, ESPN announced Thursday .

Kellerman had the task of replacing Skip Bayless across the debate desk from Stephen A. Smith on "First Take," which he did for five years. Smith will now do "First Take" with a rotating crew of co-hosts that include NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and Tim Tebow.

"This Just In" comes at the expense of "Highly Questionable," which will end after the Sept. 10 show. "HQ" was formerly led by Dan Le Batard and his father, Gonzalo (a.k.a. "Papi.").

Canelo Alvarez (right) and Gennady Golovkin (left) are interviewed by Max Kellerman (middle) to promote their September bout at T-Mobile Arena. Alvarez won via unanimous decision. Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Since Le Batard left the network and formed his own media company , Meadowlark, with ex-ESPN president John Skipper, a cast of of ESPN personalities — among them Pablo Torre, Katie Nolan, Bomani Jones, Israel Gutierrez, Clinton Yates and Elle Duncan — hosted the show remotely.

"HQ" will be turned into an exclusively digital show for social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube) featuring the same commentators called "Debatable."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Max Kellerman's new ESPN show 'This Just In' debuts Sept. 14; 'Highly Questionable' to end