Vitor Belfort promises fans “epic” boxing match against Evander Holyfield

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort promised the fans an “epic” boxing match against legendary boxer Evander Holyfield this Saturday night. Belfort returns to the pro boxing ring for the first time in 15 years when he takes on Holyfield this weekend for Triller Fight Club. Belfort was originally set to fight Oscar De La Hoya, but the fight was scrapped when De La Hoya had to withdraw due to COVID-19. Instead, Holyfield stepped up on short notice and will now take on Belfort this Saturday.