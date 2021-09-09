CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica's Black Album Transcended Metal. A New Covers Album Extends Its Reach

By Kory Grow
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKamasi Washington, the jazz saxophonist who has collaborated with Herbie Hancock and Kendrick Lamar, was in his early teens when he first heard Metallica. “Just being where I was from, their music wasn’t on our radar,” the Los Angeles native, now 40, says. “A friend of mine turned me on to it, and I found out I had other friends who were into them. I dug the rhythms, the arrangements, and the energy.”

