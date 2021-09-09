CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secondhand Market Presents ‘Big Opportunity’ for Retailers Ahead of Holidays

Over the past 18 months, the marketplace for B2B overstock sales and liquidation has faced what Marcus Shen calls “a tale of two cities.” At the onset of the pandemic, the chief operating officer of B-Stock said, both buyers and sellers slowed their activity as the economy shut down. But a few months later, a surge of secondhand inventory came online as retailers tried to move excess products out of supply chains, helping fuel a boom in secondhand sales.

www.pymnts.com

