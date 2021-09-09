CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

South Dakotans remain strongly polarized on getting vaccinated

By South Dakota State University
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota COVID-19 Family Impact Survey 2021 was conducted from July 31st to August 14th, 2021 by The SDSU Poll, a research group housed in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University. This survey builds upon similar surveys conducted by The SDSU Poll in October 2020 and April 2021. In this poll, a total of 573 registered voters in South Dakota answered questions about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their daily lives. The margin of error of this survey was +/- 4 %, on par with other state-wide polls.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sdsu Poll#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Independents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy