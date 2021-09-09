CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle Parlays Loyalty Into Marketing With ‘Creator Class’

 4 days ago
When it comes to social commerce, Chipotle is turning to those who know the space best: influencers. The brand announced on Thursday (Sept. 9) that it is launching its first “Creator Class,” a group of 15 TikTokers who will participate in a series of brainstorming sessions to help shape the brand’s social strategy. The group includes 14 established influencers, all with at least one million followers, as well as an open slot to be filled by a contest winner.

