Cancer

Paradigm shift in the treatment of pancreatic cancer

By Medical University of Vienna
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePancreatic cancer is a disease of the elderly: the average age of patients is 72. In Austria, about 1,600 people are diagnosed each year. Since pancreatic cancer has no specific symptoms, it is not usually diagnosed until the tumor is locally advanced or has already metastasized. Once the tumor has metastasized, it is usually no longer treatable by surgery or radiotherapy. In addition, the drug therapy options available to date have not been very successful, especially not in older people.

