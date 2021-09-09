CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Life’s better at the lake

By Sentinel Progress
The Easley Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICKENS COUNTY — While the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on many hobbies, recreational anglers saw it as an opportunity to practice a little extra “social fishtancing.”. According to a research article published Aug. 18 in the open-access, peer-reviewed PLOS ONE, the amount of fishing in the spring of 2020 was significantly greater — by roughly 0.2 trips per angler — than in non-pandemic springs. The article was co-authored by Brandon Peoples, an assistant professor of Fisheries Ecology in Clemson University’s Forestry and Environmental Conservation Department, and the study was led by LSU Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences Assistant Professor Stephen Midway.

www.sentinelprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Lifestyle
State
Iowa State
County
Pickens County, SC
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Fishing#Fishing License#Fishing Rod#U S Economy#Plos One#Fisheries Ecology#U S Geological Survey#Midway#Covid#State

Comments / 0

Community Policy