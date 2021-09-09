Life’s better at the lake

PICKENS COUNTY — While the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on many hobbies, recreational anglers saw it as an opportunity to practice a little extra “social fishtancing.”. According to a research article published Aug. 18 in the open-access, peer-reviewed PLOS ONE, the amount of fishing in the spring of 2020 was significantly greater — by roughly 0.2 trips per angler — than in non-pandemic springs. The article was co-authored by Brandon Peoples, an assistant professor of Fisheries Ecology in Clemson University’s Forestry and Environmental Conservation Department, and the study was led by LSU Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences Assistant Professor Stephen Midway.