Kidnapped for ransom: LMPD asks for help finding 25-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police officers are now investigating a man's disappearance as a kidnapping for ransom.

An Operation Return Home flyer went out for Jermaine Sprewer, 25, on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

According to his family, Sprewer was last seen Tuesday on Crockett Drive but was taken from an unknown location.

"The family received several FaceTime calls from the assailants where they observed Jermaine bound with several guns pointed at him," said LMPD Sgt. Matthew Kennington. "During the calls, a large sum of money was demanded in exchange for his safe return."

Kennington says the calls came from Sprewer's phone. Police did not know if the family agreed to pay or how much the assailants demanded.

Police now say they need the public's help finding him.

He's described as 5 feet, 9 inches and 155 pounds.

He was last seen wearing this outfit:

Sprewer last seen wearing this outfit

Police are also asking for help find his vehicle:

It is a 2016 Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky plates 7171JW. It has a black carbon fiber hood and is an SRT model, police said.

Beth Ruoff, with LMPD, said, "Kidnapping for ransom is pretty rare...we are taking this very seriously, and want the community to come out and help us."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 502-574-5673.