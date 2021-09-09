CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar says she doing well after treatment for cancer

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iola Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced today that she has been treated for breast cancer that was found in February and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove it. She said she completed radiation therapy in May amid a busy hearing schedule, including one treatment two days after her father died. A checkup in August found she was doing well. She told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she’s “feeling much better” now.

www.iolaregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar

Comments / 0

Community Policy