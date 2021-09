Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar says she doing well after treatment for cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced today that she has been treated for breast cancer that was found in February and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove it. She said she completed radiation therapy in May amid a busy hearing schedule, including one treatment two days after her father died. A checkup in August found she was doing well. She told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she’s “feeling much better” now.