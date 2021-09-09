CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets' past clashes with future as QBs Darnold, Wilson meet

abc11.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. -- - All eyes will be on the quarterbacks Sunday as the New York Jets' past clashes with its future when Sam Darnold faces his rookie replacement Zach Wilson in the season opener. Darnold was once viewed as the Jets' franchise QB after being selected No. 3 overall...

abc11.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Jets should trade for Sam Darnold right now

Without debate, the New York Jets must trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Leave it up to the New York Jets to make another GOB Bluth-level huge mistake by trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU. Done...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets will look to secure their first win of the 2021 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. The Jets will be facing the New England Patriots, who also start a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. Both teams lost their season openers, with the Jets falling to the Panthers and the Patriots falling to the Dolphins.
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14 in opener

CHARLOTTE — If beating the team that traded him gave Sam Darnold any vindication, the fourth-year quarterback certainly wasn’t sharing it. “No, not for me,” Darnold said. [ ALSO READ: The Rock: Panthers new headquarters takes shape in Rock Hill ]. Darnold maintained his even-keeled persona after throwing for 279...
NFL
USA Today

Jets ready for Sam Darnold reunion vs Panthers

The New York Jets traded away Sam Darnold this offseason, beginning a new chapter with Zach Wilson. Ironically enough, the Jets now open their season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and have the task of facing Darnold. The NFL knew what it was doing: There are a number of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Birmingham Star

Jets, Panthers have QBs in the spotlight for opener

Sam Darnold has been upstaged at times during his NFL career. The new quarterback for the Carolina Panthers might be falling into that category again going into the season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. That's because Darnold's replacement with the Jetsis Zach Wilson,...
NFL
Marietta Daily Journal

Rookie QBs Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson named team captains

The Jacksonville Jaguars showed their faith in Trevor Lawrence back in April by selecting the quarterback with the top overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. The New York Jets followed suit when they selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick. On Wednesday, the Jaguars and Jets doubled down,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Santoso
Person
Tony Romo
CharlotteObserver.com

Panthers Tracks: Maybe dumping Sam Darnold for Zach Wilson was a mistake. Then again ...

Sam Darnold isn’t as bad as he has been made out to be the past three years in New York. He’s probably not as good as the Jets made him look Sunday, either. The Jets showed us that it doesn’t matter if their quarterback is Darnold, Zach Wilson or Tom Brady — if they’re taking snaps behind New York’s offensive line, they’re going to spend a lot of time on their back. Draft all the quarterbacks you want. Trade them. Draft again. New York’s problem isn’t under center, it’s how the Jets treat the guys who are.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Cowboys#American Football#The New York Jets#The Carolina Panthers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Afc#Cbs#Ole Miss
CBS Sports

Jets at Panthers time, odds, prediction: How to watch Sam Darnold take on ex-team, Zach Wilson in Week 1

This should be a fun one, and for a lot of reasons. The New York Jets are traveling to lock horns with the Carolina Panthers in an AFC versus NFC matchup that will see Sam Darnold go up against his former team for the first time since being traded. Usually players get a few weeks or months before they square up against their previous team, but Darnold will be faced with exorcising his NFL demons in his first game as Panthers quarterback, and he'll have the help of another former Jet in wide receiver Robby Anderson. If you flip the coin, you'll see rookie second overall pick Zach Wilson dressed in green and white and looking to hit the ground running as the replacement for Darnold -- being coached up by newly installed head coach Robert Saleh.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson, Panthers’ Sam Darnold not distracted by noise surrounding Week 1 ‘revenge game’

Zach Wilson isn’t concerned about playing Sam Darnold and the Panthers in his NFL debut. When speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s practice, he was asked about the Jets and their consideration of keeping his predecessor. Did the Jets decision to trade Darnold and put their faith in him create any added pressure? Does he feel like he has to prove himself to validate their decision?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jets at Panthers score: Sam Darnold wins Carolina debut against former team, rookie Zach Wilson

It wasn't exactly the barnburner you were hoping to see, but things got extremely interesting before it was all said and done. The New York Jets were putting up little resistance for much of the game, but some late-game gumption by rookie first-round pick Zach Wilson gave the Carolina Panthers a real last-minute scare en route to escaping with a 19-14 victory at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In any other season, barring you being a fan of either team, you'd probably would've glossed over this Week 1 matchup but, in 2021, you would've been foolish to do so, even though it didn't burn down the scoreboard. Headlined by Wilson working to outplay his predecessor in former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold, it was the latter who leaves with the last laugh.
NFL
abc11.com

Panthers hope for better results against post-Brees Saints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- - The Carolina Panthers could never really figure out Drew Brees when he was playing quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. They're hoping things will be different on Sunday with Jameis Winston at the helm. Brees dominated Carolina for more than a decade, going 18-11 as a...
NFL
New York Post

Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson downplaying Jets-Panthers hype

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Twenty-three weeks after Jets general manager Joe Douglas decided to trade quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers, the Jets will face their former would-be savior. The NFL schedule-makers had a sense of humor pitting the Jets against Darnold in Week 1. It is a delicious storyline that...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy