Jets' past clashes with future as QBs Darnold, Wilson meet

This should be a fun one, and for a lot of reasons. The New York Jets are traveling to lock horns with the Carolina Panthers in an AFC versus NFC matchup that will see Sam Darnold go up against his former team for the first time since being traded. Usually players get a few weeks or months before they square up against their previous team, but Darnold will be faced with exorcising his NFL demons in his first game as Panthers quarterback, and he'll have the help of another former Jet in wide receiver Robby Anderson. If you flip the coin, you'll see rookie second overall pick Zach Wilson dressed in green and white and looking to hit the ground running as the replacement for Darnold -- being coached up by newly installed head coach Robert Saleh.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO