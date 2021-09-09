See it: NJ woman rescued from fast-moving flood water that forced her out of car
EWING, N.J. — Body-camera footage from a New Jersey police officer shows the dramatic rescue of a woman who became stranded amid Ida’s historic flooding on Sept. 1. According to the Ewing Police Department, the woman was driving during the storm when she was forced to exit her vehicle as flood waters continues to rise. She then found herself trapped in the fast-moving water, unable to get to safety.www.wwlp.com
Comments / 1