Ewing Township, NJ

See it: NJ woman rescued from fast-moving flood water that forced her out of car

WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEWING, N.J. — Body-camera footage from a New Jersey police officer shows the dramatic rescue of a woman who became stranded amid Ida’s historic flooding on Sept. 1. According to the Ewing Police Department, the woman was driving during the storm when she was forced to exit her vehicle as flood waters continues to rise. She then found herself trapped in the fast-moving water, unable to get to safety.

