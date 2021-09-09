CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

ABM Industries (ABM) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Ups View

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABM - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at 90 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by 12.5% and increasing 20% year over year. The bottom line benefited from higher revenues, favorable mix, labor efficiencies and lower interest expenses. Increase in higher margin virus protection services as well as efficient management of direct labor and lower bad debt expense acted as additional positives. These were, however, partially offset by rise in corporate expenses (due to planned investments in information technology and higher personnel costs).

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Q3 Earnings Revenues#Ups View#Abm Industries Inc#Abm Free Report#Able Services#Technical Solutions#Results Adjusted Ebitda#Payout Abm Industries#Efx Free Report#Rhi Free Report#Manpowergroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy