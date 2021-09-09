ABM Industries (ABM) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Ups View

ABM - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at 90 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by 12.5% and increasing 20% year over year. The bottom line benefited from higher revenues, favorable mix, labor efficiencies and lower interest expenses. Increase in higher margin virus protection services as well as efficient management of direct labor and lower bad debt expense acted as additional positives. These were, however, partially offset by rise in corporate expenses (due to planned investments in information technology and higher personnel costs).