WR/CB Matchup Report: Week 1

Welcome to the weekly wide receiver/cornerback breakdown! We will review each of the outside matchups, as well as my 10 favorite matchups in the slot. Then, below the charts in this article, I break down my five absolute favorite matchups. The first week of the year always brings about uncertainty so but when in doubt, play the guys you drafted to be your starters. This article is also critical for daily players, as this will help you gain a competitive advantage when setting your lineups. Good luck to you all and let’s crush it not only in Week 1 but all season long! Follow me on Twitter (@fightingchance) as well!