Yates County, NY

Yates County Public Health Alters COVID Vaccine Clinic Hours

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Starting Monday, the weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Gordmans located in the Lake Street Plaza in Penn Yan are changing to every Wednesday from 3 P.M. to 4:30 P.M., and every Thursday from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. Yates County Public Health will have both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to offer for first, second, and third doses. Third doses are available to those who meet certain eligibility requirements, which you can find listed at yates county public health dot org. Anyone 12 years and older can attend our open clinic hours. All 12-17-year-olds must have a parent/guardian present to give consent for vaccination.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

