Lilly Hiatt Announces a New Album, ‘Lately’

Lilly Hiatt is back with a new album, Lately. The record is set for release on Oct. 15. Lately adds to the already long and still growing list of albums born of pandemic times. Following the release of her critically acclaimed album Walking Proof in late March of 2020, Hiatt saw her well-earned momentum begin to slow as COVID-19 put a halt to live shows and much of the music industry's work, so she used the stillness to come back to what she kows: songwriting.