The So-Called ‘Techlash’ Is Mostly in the Minds of the Media

By Leonid Bershidsky
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Remember how, in late 2018, the Financial Times declared “techlash” — the backlash against the giant U.S. technology companies and all they represent — word of the year? It also made Oxford Languages’ word-of-the-year shortlist then, but lost to “toxic.” To judge by the amount of negative publicity the companies continue to generate, techlash is still with us — but as far as both markets and users are concerned, it’s an empty word.

