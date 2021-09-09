CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procession route set for Nebraska man killed in Afghanistan

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have announced the procession route through Omaha for the body of a Marine who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. The body of 23-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page will be transported starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday from Eppley Airfield in Omaha to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha, police said. The procession will begin at Abbott Drive, then south on 10th Street before traveling over I-480 west and I-80 west. The procession will exit I-80 at L Street, head south on 132nd Street and Millard Avenue South before continuing to Millard Avenue and 144th Street south to the funeral home.

IN THIS ARTICLE
