SushiSwap Price Analysis: SUSHI swiftly retraced to $11 after a rally yesterday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSushiSwap price analysis is bullish for today. SUSHI/USD saw a quick spike lower today. SushiSwap is ready to rally further. SushiSwap price analysis is bullish for today as a quick spike lower to the $11 mark was seen over the last hours, indicating rejection for further downside. Therefore, we expect SUSHI/USD to continue moving higher over the next 24 hours and look to regain further.

