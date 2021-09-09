Q&A with Oregon Beat Writer James Crepea on Ohio State’s Marquee Non-Conference Opponent of 2021

NOON – SATURDAY, SEPT. 11. Crepea joins us for a Q&A about Oregon's underwhelming season opener against Fresno State, the impact of Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury, the strengths and weaknesses of the Ducks' offense and defense, why Ducks coaches and players aren't concerned about Saturday's early kickoff and what will need to happen for the Ducks to have a chance to win.