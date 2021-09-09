CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Q&A with Oregon Beat Writer James Crepea on Ohio State’s Marquee Non-Conference Opponent of 2021

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOON – SATURDAY, SEPT. 11. Crepea joins us for a Q&A about Oregon's underwhelming season opener against Fresno State, the impact of Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury, the strengths and weaknesses of the Ducks' offense and defense, why Ducks coaches and players aren't concerned about Saturday's early kickoff and what will need to happen for the Ducks to have a chance to win.

www.elevenwarriors.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Fresno State#Ohio Stadium#Q A#Buckeyes#Oregonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy