CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

PIT to hold moments of silence to honor those lost in 9/11

Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFINDLAY TWP. — When traveling by air this Saturday, Pittsburgh's airport is reminding travelers to honor the memory of those who lost their lives two decades ago. As the Pittsburgh International Airport remembers the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, they will be holding moments of silence at the exact times when each plane crashed. The Airport Authority Fire Department and Allegheny County Police Department will also hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. with the flag at half staff to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.

www.timesonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Allegheny County, PA
Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Shanksville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#The World Trade Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy