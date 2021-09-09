PIT to hold moments of silence to honor those lost in 9/11

FINDLAY TWP. — When traveling by air this Saturday, Pittsburgh's airport is reminding travelers to honor the memory of those who lost their lives two decades ago. As the Pittsburgh International Airport remembers the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, they will be holding moments of silence at the exact times when each plane crashed. The Airport Authority Fire Department and Allegheny County Police Department will also hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. with the flag at half staff to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.