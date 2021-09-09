Fish Tales Closing For Weekend of H2Oi Pop Up Rally

OCEAN CITY Md. - A popular Ocean City Restaurant is closing the weekend of September 24th to September 26th, but only for that weekend. Sean Harman, owner of Fish Tales says there are two reasons why he came to this decision. The first is to give what he calls a well deserved break to his staff. The second is because that weekend thousands of car enthusiasts are expected to flood the streets of Ocean City at the H20i pop up rally, an unsanctioned event. Harman says he is concerned for his staffs safety on the road.