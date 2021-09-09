CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spending federal COVID aid proves tricky

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iola Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is moving slowly to spend the latest round of COVID-19 aid, and one town turned down its share because city officials decided it’s not needed. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that while most state and local governments across the country saw the influx of money as an opportunity to shore up infrastructure, fight the COVID-19 pandemic and help local businesses, the 2,300-person town of Lakin turned down the $300,000 it was due to receive.

Health
